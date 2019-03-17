 Kyle Busch ties Petty’s mark with 200th NASCAR win
  Sunday, March 17, 2019
Kyle Busch ties Petty’s mark with 200th NASCAR win

Associated Press
March 17, 2019
    Kyle Busch drives during the early laps of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway, in Fontana, Calif., today.

FONTANA, Calif. >> Kyle Busch tied Richard Petty’s NASCAR record with his 200th national victory across the three major series today, making an impressive late surge through the field to win the Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway.

Busch dominated the first two stages, but a pit-road speeding penalty sent him back to 18th with 73 laps to go. After his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota carved up the field and got help from a timely caution, Busch catapulted into the lead for good with 26 laps left by drafting off Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

After winning the Fontana Cup race for the third time, Busch is in position to become NASCAR’s career victories leader with his next win. Busch has earned 53 of his 200 wins in the Cup Series, along with 53 in the Truck Series and 94 in Xfinity.

