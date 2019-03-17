 St. Joseph alumnus Barclay of CSU Bakersfield shuts out Rainbows
  Sunday, March 17, 2019
St. Joseph alumnus Barclay of CSU Bakersfield shuts out Rainbows

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
March 17, 2019
Updated March 17, 2019 3:35pm
St. Joseph High graduate Edgar Barclay pitched a one-hitter to lift Cal State Bakersfield to a 2-0 baseball victory over Hawaii today at Les Murakami Stadium.

Barclay did not allow a baserunner through 5-2/3 innings before plunking Tyler Best and Scotty Scott on back-to-back pitches. Alex Baeza’s led off the sixth for UH’s only hit. Barclay struck out 10 and walked two.

In losing the final three games of this four-game series, the Rainbow Warriors dropped to 9-11. The ’Bows, who completed a 20-game homestand over five weeks, will play road games at Ohio State this coming week.

The Roadrunners scored two eighth-inning runs against Dylan Thomas. Will Picketts was struck by a Thomas pitch, then made it to second safely after Thomas threw wildly after fielding Tyler Jorgensen’s bunt. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and Picketts came home on pinch hitter Daniel Carrizosa’s safety bunt. Noah Barba singled home Jorgensen with CSUB’s second run.

Aaron Davenport, a right-handed freshman, was making his first start since March 3, when he left a game after suffering pain in his throwing shoulder. Davenport pitched six scoreless innings Sunday.

