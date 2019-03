Police arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly struck his boyfriend with a plate at a residence in Kaimuki.

Police said the assault occurred at about 9:35 p.m. Sunday. The victim, 43, sustained a three-inch long laceration to his forehead.

Emergency Medical Services treated him and took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested the suspect at a residence on 10th Avenue on suspicion of second-degree assault.