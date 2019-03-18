 Meghan McCain fires back at Trump tweets against her father
  • Monday, March 18, 2019
Associated Press
    A bitter feud between the president and the family of John McCain is back in the spotlight. The time it started with a tweet and spilled over into network TV.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    This combination photo shows TV personality Meghan McCain at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2015, left, and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 7. Meghan McCain says President Donald Trump’s life is “pathetic” after his Twitter attack against her father, the late Sen. John McCain. She fired back today at Trump on “The View” after the president tweeted comments over the weekend criticizing her father, who died last year after battling brain cancer.

LOS ANGELES >> Meghan McCain says President Donald Trump’s life is “pathetic” after his weekend Twitter attack against her father, the late Sen. John McCain.

She fired back at Trump on ABC’s “The View” today after the president tweeted comments criticizing her father, who died last year after battling brain cancer.

McCain says Trump “will never be a great man,” and is urging Trump to focus on his family instead of hers.

Trump attacked John McCain for his role in the Russia investigation. The president also tweeted that the 2008 Republican presidential candidate was “last in his class” at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Meghan McCain initially responded Sunday to Trump’s remarks on Twitter, then expounded on her words today on the talk show she co-hosts.

