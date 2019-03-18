Hawaii tops season’s first men’s volleyball RPI rankings

The Hawaii mens volleyball team today opened at No. 1 in the seasons first Ratings Percentage Index, the computer-generated rankings used to evaluate strength of schedule and postseason consideration.

Behind the Rainbow Warriors (17-0) are Long Beach State (19-0), Pepperdine (15-6), UC Santa Barbara (15-5) and UCLA (16-6). Hawaii had the top RPI at the end of last season but was still overlooked for the NCAA tournament at-large berth.

Also today, Hawaii received two of the 16 first-place votes in the AVCA Coaches Top 15. The Warriors are still behind defending national champion Long Beach State in the poll but it is the first time this season that the 49ers were not a unanimous No. 1.

Hawaii leaves Tuesday for a 12-day road trip which includes six matches in 10 days in three different cities. The Warriors are at the BYU Invitational, opening Thursday with McKendree, followed by matches with Princeton Friday and the host Cougars Saturday.

Hawaii also is at Concordia-Irvine Tuesday, March 26, and at UC San Diego for two Big West matches on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23.