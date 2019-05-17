Police arrest one of three armed robbery suspects in Ala Moana home

Police arrested today a 34-year-old woman, one of three suspects, for her alleged role in the armed robbery of four people at an Ala Moana area home Wednesday.

The woman was arrested at 12:35 p.m. at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on suspicion of first-degree robbery and three weapons charges.

A man and two women brandished firearms at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at two women, ages 31 and 46, and two men, ages 54 and 73, in the home.

One or two of the suspects were known to the victims.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree robbery near the Dole and Alexander streets intersection.