Man, 40, drowns following nighttime diving accident in waters off Hilo

A 40-year-old man has died Friday night following a dive offshore Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo.
The Hawaii County Fire Department responded with four units and 11 personnel just before 9 p.m. to discover the man unresponsive in shallow tide pools fronting the park, according to a news release. The man was assisted to shore by a friend who reported the victim was unresponsive in shallow waters, HFD said.
An HFD medic extricated the man in a Stokes stretcher and transported him to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.
HFD did not provide any further information.
