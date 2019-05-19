 5 reasons to make vacation plans now
  Sunday, May 19, 2019
  By Lynn ORourke Hayes, FamilyTravel.com
    Employees who take time away for family and relaxation are also taking active steps to avoid burnout.

Have you been putting off making plans for that week at the beach, the trip to the mountains or the often discussed and never scheduled dude ranch adventure? Time’s a wasting! Here are five reasons to get you motivated to book now.

1. The clock is ticking.

It may be hard to think about, but no one is getting any younger. Not you, the grandparents, or your children. Family life is hectic and it can be difficult to carve out time to even plan a vacation, let alone take one. Yet, before you know it, the kids will be otherwise engaged with school or team responsibilities, summer jobs, college internships and eventually, families of their own. That means the opportunities to get away together are likely to diminish even further. At the very least, they’ll become more complex. So, why not flag a family vacation as a top priority?

2. A better outcome.

For sure, last minute deals are possible. But by planning today, you’ll be less likely to overpay for the last available hotel room and more likely to have greater choice when it comes to tour departures, the best cabins on a cruise ship and the vacation you want in popular resort areas. Knowing good times are on the horizon, your whole family will have the added benefit of anticipating the getaway.

3. It’s about dollars and sense.

Sure, budgets are tight. The markets might be volatile and who isn’t trying to save for college tuitions, a kitchen remodel or retirement? But a hefty bank account is no substitute for a memory bank brimming with great visuals of your kids building a sand castle with Grandma, hiking in the mountains or climbing in the saddle for the first time. Allocate the dollars you can. Then be on the lookout for deals, promotions or creative low-cost options.

4. You’re more likely to be happy, healthy and a hero.

Those who plan vacations are happier with their health and well-being, financial picture, personal relationships and even overall mood, according to recent research. Whether you and your family choose a relaxing holiday, an outdoor adventure or a trip that centers around learning something new, chances are you’ll return home with a renewed sense of purpose, ready to tackle the challenges of daily family life. What’s more, in the years ahead, perhaps you’ll get some extra credit for creating a memory your whole family enjoys revisiting.

5. Your boss and coworkers will thank you.

Nearly 8 in 10 managers say it’s helpful to know about employee vacation plans as early as the start of their company’s fiscal year. According to research, employees who discuss vacation time in advance, make it easier to plan fair and efficient staff or client coverage, thus making it easier to approve a vacation request. Further, managers agree that an employee who takes time away for family and relaxation is also taking active steps to avoid burn out. It is reported that employees most often return from vacation recharged and renewed — and ready to work more effectively.

