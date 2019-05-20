Van passenger impaled by tripod on California freeway
By Associated Press
Today
Updated 11 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this May 16 photo released by El Dorado Veterans Resources Transportation/Military Family Support Group (MFSG) shows a stolen tripod from a California Department of Transportation crew, that was dropped from an overpass onto a Sacramento freeway, impaling the lung of a passenger riding on a El Dorado Veterans Resources, van in Sacramento, Calif. The driver of the van, Tim Page, tells KCRA-TV that he was on Interstate 5 Thursday morning when the yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the glass. The passenger survived but with broken ribs and a partially punctured lung.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this May 16 photo released by El Dorado Veterans Resources/Military Family Support Group (MFSG) shows a stolen tripod from a California Department of Transportation crew, that was dropped from an overpass onto a Sacramento freeway, impaling the lung of a passenger riding on a El Dorado Veterans Resources, EDVR’s van in Sacramento, Calif. The driver of the van, Tim Page, tells KCRA-TV that he was on Interstate 5 Thursday morning when the yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the glass. The passenger survived but with broken ribs and a partially punctured lung.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. >> Authorities say somebody stole a tripod from a California Department of Transportation crew and then dropped it from an overpass onto a Sacramento freeway, impaling the lung of a passenger in a van.
The driver of the van, Tim Page, tells KCRA-TV that he was on Interstate 5 Thursday morning when the yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the glass. He says it went through his passenger’s lung and popped out.
The man survived but with broken ribs and a partially punctured lung.
Authorities say a 32-year-old man they suspect threw the tripod was arrested on a warrant but may face a charge of attempted murder.
Page volunteers with El Dorado Veteran Resources and had picked up his passenger, another veteran, from the airport.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.