Column: Don’t stop becoming a better you

At some point, many of us stop growing. We find a comfortable spot in our personal evolution and no longer challenge ourselves to improve. It’s easy to stagnate in our mindset, our thoughts and actions if we don’t make it a point to embrace a growth mindset to keep us youthful in spirit.

Be diligent about positivity. We rarely realize how negative we are. As an example, when you look in the mirror do you notice all the great things about your appearance or do you focus on the stomach rolls, the under-eye bags and the wrinkles? Do you find yourself complaining about things that can’t be changed?

Being overly negative is a subtle drain so notice when you get stuck in it and balance it by looking for something positive.

Prepare for tomorrow. Feeling overwhelmed is an epidemic in our overstimulated world where speed has become a greater virtue than patience. If you want to wake up ready to embrace a demanding day, before you fall asleep, go over in your mind all you want to do tomorrow. If you can visualize your day and how you want it to unfold, studies show that you will naturally minimize distractions and be more productive.

Schedule self time. Block off time on your calendar for you. It’s more important than you probably realize. The time-famine of modern life means that if you don’t schedule time for yourself, everyone else will claim your time instead. Personal time gives you the space and energy to give your spirit the peace it needs to become a better you.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.