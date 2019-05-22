Hawaii transportation department urges travelers to get dropped off to save time

With the peak summer travel season kicking off on Memorial Day, state transportation officials are advising travelers to get dropped off instead of paying for parking at the airport.

In particular, state officials say parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will be in high demand over the summer travel season from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

At Honolulu airport, the Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and International parking structures are limited and expected to reach capacity due to construction projects and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, which park for free at Hawaii’s airports.

Stalls tend to become available after 3 p.m. daily, officials said, but passengers can save time by arranging plans to get dropped off.

The following is a list of the number of public parking stalls at each airport:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL): 4,680

Kahului Airport (OGG): 1,200

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA): 1,475

Hilo International Airport (ITO): 475

Lihue Airport (LIH): 575