Man, 24, arrested for allegedly pulling knife on another man in Waikiki

Police arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly pulled a knife on another man in Waikiki early today.
Police said the suspect approached the victim on Lewers Street at about 1 a.m. and asked him for a cigarette. When the victim told him he did not have any cigarettes, the perpetrator allegedly wielded a knife at him.
The victim called 911 and the suspect fled.
Police arrested the suspect a few blocks away just before 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Kuhio Avenue and Kalaimoku Street and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.