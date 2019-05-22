Man, 24, arrested for allegedly pulling knife on another man in Waikiki

Police arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly pulled a knife on another man in Waikiki early today.

Police said the suspect approached the victim on Lewers Street at about 1 a.m. and asked him for a cigarette. When the victim told him he did not have any cigarettes, the perpetrator allegedly wielded a knife at him.

The victim called 911 and the suspect fled.

Police arrested the suspect a few blocks away just before 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Kuhio Avenue and Kalaimoku Street and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.