Record highs, hot and humid weather expected through Friday

If it feels hot and humid lately in Hawaii, that’s because it is.

Several record temperatures were recorded earlier this week, according to weather officials, including a record high of 93 degrees Fahrenheit at Kahului, Maui, on Monday. That broke the record of 91 degrees set in Kahului in 1978. On Tuesday, a record high of 87 degrees was set at Lihue, breaking the old record of 86 set in 2004.

In Honolulu, a high of 89 degrees was recorded on Tuesday, a tie with the old record set in 2004. Forecasters expect a high up to 91 degrees in Honolulu today with heat index values as high as 95 degrees.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it actually feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to stick around for a few more days as a stalled cold front northwest of Kauai keeps the Hawaiian isles along the edge of a high-pressure ridge through Friday. Forecasters expect light and variable winds with land and sea breeze weather over each island.

High temperatures will approach record levels today for some locations.

Clouds and isolated to scattered showers, meanwhile, will favor mountain and interior areas from afternoon to evening hours. Skies are expected to clear up overnight, and temperatures should cool off as stable land breezes begin to develop a few hours after sunset.

Moderate trades are forecast to return on Saturday for Memorial Day weekend and last through the first half of next week.