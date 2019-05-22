State closes Genki Sushi in Kona due to extensive roach infestation

The state Health Department has posted a red “closed” placard at Genki Sushi in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island.

Health officials said the restaurant at Kona Commons, 74-5450 Makala Blvd. was closed due to extensive roach infestation discovered during an inspection today.

The inspection, conducted in response to numerous complaints, found dead cockroach shells inside the conveyor belt housing/wall and electrical control box, and live roaches in the paper hand towels, foil packet boxes, glove boxes, as well as in the corners of walls, behind loose panels and in the white bumpers used to keep food on the conveyor belt.

Inspectors also found roach parts and legs in flour containers.

The closure of the Kailua-Kona Genki Sushi and suspension of its food service permit will remain in effect until the establishment completes required actions, officials said.

This includes a thorough cleaning of all food and non-food contact surfaces, making sure all entry points are enclosed to prevent the entry of pests, and hiring a pest control operator to treat the establishment. In addition, the restaurant must dispose paper goods or single-use items that have been contaminated.

The restaurant must pass a follow-up health inspection before receiving approval to reopen.