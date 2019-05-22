Worker uninjured after lawnmower fire at Kapiolani Park

A City and County worker was uninjured after a riding lawnmower he had been operating went up in flames this morning at Kapiolani Park.

Large flames and a huge plume of black smoke billowed up from the lawnmower.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Scot Seguirant said the fire was reported at 8:22 a.m. and two units responded.

Firefighters arrived in seven minutes and had it extinguished at 8:36 a.m.

Seguirant did not know the circumstances preceding the fire or the cause.