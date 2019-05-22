Donald Trump Jr. has book out later this year

NEW YORK >> Donald Trump Jr. has a book coming out later this year featuring his “views and perspectives” on the political scene and his father’s presidency.
Center Street, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, announced Thursday that the book was currently untitled. No exact release date has been set.
Trump Jr. said in a statement that he would highlight “the great achievements” of his father’s administration, and write about both those who support him and oppose him. The president’s son has spoken often on his father’s behalf over the past few years.
Center Street has published other prominent Republicans, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Rep. Steve Scalise.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.