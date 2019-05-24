 By George! Princess Charlotte to attend school with brother
  • Friday, May 24, 2019
  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 a.m.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018

    In this photo, Princess Charlotte waves as she arrives by car for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. Kensington Palace said today that four-year-old Charlotte will join her brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea school in September.

LONDON >> The first day of school can be stressful but Princess Charlotte will have her older brother there to lean on.

Kensington Palace said today that 4-year-old Charlotte will join her brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea School in London in September. The fee-paying school has 560 students between the ages of 4 and 13 and seeks to produce “caring citizens of the world,” according to its website.

Headmaster Simon O’Malley said the school is “delighted” that Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, have chosen their school for Charlotte.

O’Malley said “we greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

