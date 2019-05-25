No swimming at Kauai beach after dead whale washes ashore

LIHUE >> A Kauai beach is closed to swimming after authorities responded to a dead whale that washed ashore.
The Kauai Fire Department says Kealia Beach is closed to swimming as a precaution until at least Sunday morning.
Signs are posted in the area and lifeguards are warning people against going into the water.
The whale was found this morning.
