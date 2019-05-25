Las Vegas LINQ to offer high-tech entertainment

What will the casino of the future look like? It might look like The LINQ. The center-Strip casino is preparing to open Re:Match, an “experiential casino space featuring state-of-the-art technology and interactive entertainment.” The indoor/outdoor bar and lounge is just the latest in several moves in that direction at The LINQ, the first of which was the opening of its new sports book last year. There are also plans for a 33-foot-tall dome to be installed on the third-floor deck of the adjacent LINQ Promenade that will house a virtual-reality experience. The dome will have 2,000 square feet of floor space with 60 movie-­style seats to accommodate viewers of cinematic productions of up to 10 minutes. The casino areas are also being retrofitted with games and an ambience in step with the high-tech theme.

Lobster buffet: The Silverton has debuted Las Vegas’ only all-you-can-eat lobster buffet. It’s served on Friday nights from 4 to 9 p.m. for $37.99 ($2 off with a players card), and includes bottomless beer and house wine. Ahi poke, peel-and-eat shrimp, oysters on the half shell, lobster cocktail claws, and assorted sushi are also on the menu.

Venetian jackpot: Las Vegas’ most recent slot millionaire was made last week when an unidentified player hit for $1.88 million at the Venetian. The jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

Happy hour: The Treasures gentlemen’s club has unveiled a rare Premium Happy Hour, with top-shelf booze on special for four hours every night, seven days a week. From 4 to 7 p.m., domestic beer is $2, imports and well drinks are $3, call drinks are $4, and premium brands are $5. From 7 to 8 p.m., all drinks are half price. Treasures is located about a mile west of the north end of the Strip.

Question: I’ve been reading this column forever. How long has it run?

Answer: This column is number 1,200. That’s exactly 23 years and one month of columns that have run in several different newspapers without a miss.

