Hilton Hawaiian Village and union negotiators reach agreement on new contract

The union that represents 1,800 hotel workers at Hilton Hawaiian Village says it has reached a tentative agreement with the management on a new four-year contract.

UNITE HERE Local 5 says the two sides reached the agreement early this morning. The workers will take a ratification vote Wednesday.

Local 5 spokeswoman Paola Rodelas says the Hilton agreement matches wage and benefit increases and job preservation provisions contained in the contract its members who work at Marriott-run hotels ratified last November, following a 51-day strike.

The Marriott contract includes up to $6.13 per hour increases in pay and benefits over four years and protection from automation technology.

Rodelas says Hilton time share workers will also get wage and benefit increases.

Local 5’s last contract with Hilton expired in June 2018. The union says the two sides have been negotiating a new agreement since March.