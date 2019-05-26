Honolulu firefighters return to fight Wahiawa brushfire

Honolulu firefighters have resumed efforts to control a 40-acre brushfire in Wahiawa.
The Honolulu Fire Department said the fire was 75% contained as of dusk on Saturday night, with assistance from helicopters sent by HFD, the U.S. military and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HFD communications indicate the blaze is active in the vicinity of 65-665 Kaokonahua Rd.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.