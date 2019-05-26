Honolulu firefighters return to fight Wahiawa brushfire

Honolulu firefighters have resumed efforts to control a 40-acre brushfire in Wahiawa.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the fire was 75% contained as of dusk on Saturday night, with assistance from helicopters sent by HFD, the U.S. military and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

HFD communications indicate the blaze is active in the vicinity of 65-665 Kaokonahua Rd.