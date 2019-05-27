High surf advisory in effect for south shores as tradewinds ease

A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian isles, in effect through 6 p.m. this evening, due to a long-period, south-southwest swell.

Surf is expected to reach 6 to 9 feet this afternoon, bringing strong, breaking waves and currents, making swimming dangerous, weather officials warned.

Beachgoers should exercise caution and heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Trades, meanwhile, will be rather light over the next few days as a front lingers northwest of the area and high pressure remains far to our northeast, forecasters said. Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes are expected to prevail into Wednesday. Showers will favor interior areas in the afternoon.

A gradual uptick in trade winds is expected by Thursday through the remainder of the week and into next weekend.