Kuraly and Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

BOSTON >> Sean Kuraly scored to break a third-period tie and assisted on another goal to help the Boston Bruins rally from a two-goal deficit and beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 tonight in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Tuukka Rask stopped 18 shots for Boston, which fell behind 2-0 on goals from Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko. But the Bruins outshot the Blues 18-3 in the second period — and 38-20 in the game — to take the opener in the best-of-seven series.

Brad Marchand added an empty netter to clinch it.

Forty-nine years after Bobby Orr flew through the air following his Cup-clinching goal against St. Louis in the 1970 final, Boston defensemen Connor Clifton and Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period to tie it.

Jordan Binnington made 34 saves for the Blues, who haven’t been back to the final since then.

Game 2 is Wednesday night.