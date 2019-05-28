Honolulu man charged after assaulting officer, attempting to steal gun

A Honolulu man was charged with first degree assault of a law enforcement officer and first degree attempted theft of a firearm after being arrested on Sunday, police said.
Remington Troy Guyton had a dangerous instrument in his possession when police responded to a call about an argument, according to the Honolulu Police Department. HPD said Guyton strugged with an officer and tried to take his firearm.
Guyton is being held on $50,000 bail while he awaits a preliminary hearing.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.