Honolulu man charged after assaulting officer, attempting to steal gun

A Honolulu man was charged with first degree assault of a law enforcement officer and first degree attempted theft of a firearm after being arrested on Sunday, police said.

Remington Troy Guyton had a dangerous instrument in his possession when police responded to a call about an argument, according to the Honolulu Police Department. HPD said Guyton strugged with an officer and tried to take his firearm.

Guyton is being held on $50,000 bail while he awaits a preliminary hearing.