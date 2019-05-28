Nonprofit seeks volunteers to serve lunches to keiki in need

When school is out, many of Hawaii’s keiki go hungry, without a nutritious lunch.

Parents And Children Together, a nonprofit family service agency, is seeking volunteers for its summer lunch program that helps fill that need from noon to 1:30 p.m. weekdays at the Towers at Kuhio Park. The meals will be served from June 3 to Aug. 2 to youth 18 years old and under who qualify for free meals at public schools.

The Kalihi-based nonprofit has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program to provide lunch to over 100 kids at risk of hunger during the summer months when they do not have access to free or reduced-priced lunches at school.

“This is the fourth year we have provided lunch to keiki who may otherwise skip meals, thanks to the USDA’s support and the volunteers who generously give their time to serve these meals,” said Ryan Kusumoto, president and CEO of Parents And Children Together in a news release. “We are grateful for the support of the community as we continue our work to build strong relationships with our keiki and their families.”

To volunteer, call 847-3285 or email info@pacthawaii.org.