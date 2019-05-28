 Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Maui hiker Amanda Eller
  • Tuesday, May 28, 2019
  • 83°
Top News

Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Maui hiker Amanda Eller

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 a.m.

  • TROY JEFFREY HELMER/FIND AMANDA VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Amanda Eller, second from left, after being found by searchers, Javier Cantellops, far left, and Chris Berquist, right, above the Kailua reservoir in East Maui on Friday afternoon. The men spotted Eller from a helicopter and went down to retrieve her.

  • TROY JEFFREY HELMER VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Amanda Eller, second from left, posed for a photo, Friday, after being found by searchers, Javier Cantellops, far left, Helmer and Chris Berquist above the Kailua reservoir in East Maui, on Friday afternoon. The men spotted Eller from a helicopter and went down to retrieve her.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Amanda Eller spoke about her being lost in the Maui wilderness for 17 days at a press conference, May 28, 2019.

WAILUKU >> Three volunteer rescuers who found a hiker more than two weeks after she disappeared in a Maui forest described their elation and relief after spotting her near a waterfall in deep vegetation.

Javier Cantellops, Chris Berquist and Troy Helmers said Monday that they saw Amanda Eller from a helicopter Friday, 17 days after the 35-year-old physical therapist and yoga instructor went for hike on a Maui trail.

When they saw her, Helmers says he was in disbelief anybody would be hiking in the area. Berquist told CBS that they were “crying and screaming and laughing” when they reached her.

Cantellops told the “Today” show that “wrapping my arms around her was the greatest moment I can say about my life.”

Eller broke her leg and got a skin infection and severe sunburn but says in a Facebook video from her hospital bed that she “chose life.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity
Looking Back

Scroll Up