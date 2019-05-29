Former Kaneohe Marine dies during routine training in Australia

A U.S. Marine previously stationed in Hawaii died Tuesday after an accident involving a tactical vehicle in Australia.

Lance Cpl. Hans Sandoval-Pereyra, 21, was participating in routine training in at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, when the incident happened. He was treated at the scene before being evacuated via helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital, where he died. The cause of his death is still being investigated.

“We are saddened by the loss of Lance Cpl. Sandoval-Pereyra. He was a beloved member of our community and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends,” said Col. Russ Boyce, commanding officer for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin. “We are extremely grateful to our Australian partners for their valiant efforts to save this young Marine’s life.”

One other marine was treated for minor injuries.

Before his deployment to Australia, Sandoval-Pereyra had been assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay.

Originally from Fairfax, Virginia, he served as an expeditionary airfield systems technician and earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.