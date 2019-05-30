Crews put out brush fire in Molokai

Maui firefighters extinguished a 4,000-square-foot brush fire in the Paniolo Camp area of Molokai this afternoon.
The fire was reported at 2:41 p.m. The Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety responded by dispatching four units.
The fire was brought under control by 3:03 p.m. and fully extinguished by 3:54 p.m.
No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.
