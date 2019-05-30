Man, 38, charged in Kailua murder

A 38-year-old man was charged today in connection with the murder of Benjamin Awong, also 38, whose body was discovered along a Kailua hiking trail two weeks ago.

Prosecutors charged Keone Labatad with second-degree murder. His bail was set at $500,000.

Awong’s body had suspicious injuries when it was discovered May 15 by hunters in the area. The Medical Examiner’s office subsequently ruled the death a homicide.

Labatad, whose criminal history includes robbery and felony assault, was arrested Tuesday at a Kaneohe residence.

A 34-year-old woman was also arrested in the case on Wednesday but released pending investigation.