Man, 38, charged in Kailua murder

A 38-year-old man was charged today in connection with the murder of Benjamin Awong, also 38, whose body was discovered along a Kailua hiking trail two weeks ago.
Prosecutors charged Keone Labatad with second-degree murder. His bail was set at $500,000.
Awong’s body had suspicious injuries when it was discovered May 15 by hunters in the area. The Medical Examiner’s office subsequently ruled the death a homicide.
Labatad, whose criminal history includes robbery and felony assault, was arrested Tuesday at a Kaneohe residence.
A 34-year-old woman was also arrested in the case on Wednesday but released pending investigation.
