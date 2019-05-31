Honolulu police investigating stabbing on Kalakaua Avenue

Police are investigating a stabbing this afternoon of a 33-year-old man in the Honolulu area near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and King Street as a second-degree attempted murder.
Police are looking for a 57-year-old man suspected of assaulting the younger man at 12:58 p.m. with a knife along Kalakaua Avenue.
Police said the suspect is unknown, but it is unclear how they have an age for him.
Emergency Medical Services responded to the report of a stabbing at 1414 Kalakaua Ave. and discovered that a man was stabbed in his upper body and received a laceration to the left part of his face.
EMS personnel treated and transported the man to the hospital in serious condition at about 1:15 p.m. today.
