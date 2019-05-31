Inaugural World Reef Day celebration planned for Waikiki

The first World Reef Day this Saturday will precede World Ocean’s Day, celebrated on June 8.

Raw Elements USA, a reef-safe sunscreen company, submitted the idea to the National Day Calendar Association, and is organizing a celebration at Duke’s Waikiki Saturday morning as a “call to action for consumers, business, and organizations to reflect on this delicate ecosystem of our ocean’s coral reefs that are dying around the world.”

The event, which includes a paddle-out, sunscreen swap and screening of “Save the Reef” documentary, was inspired by a new state law passed by legislators last year.

Last July, Hawaii became the first state in the nation to pass a law banning the sale and distribution of non-prescription sunscreens containing two chemicals — oxybenzone and octinoxate — deemed harmful to coral reefs.

The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, but some businesses such as Whole Foods Market have announced they will no longer sell sunscreens that carry those two chemicals. Advocates say alternatives include sunscreens with non-nano titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.

Hawaiian Airlines produced a video educating travelers about the damage caused by chemical sunscreens on coral reefs, and will celebrate World Reef Day with special, in-flight announcements. The airline has also been giving away complimentary samples of Raw Elements reef-safe sunscreen on all flights arriving to Hawaii from North America, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland and Papeete over the last week through Saturday.

Research by Craig Downs of the Haereticus Environmental Laboratory in Virginia, has found levels of oxybenzone at Hanauma Bay that threaten the health of the ecosystem. Downs said these levels can induce bleaching in corals, and decrease fertility in fish.

The calendar association helps companies promote their products or services on certain days, but does not declare official national days, which require an act by U.S. Congress.