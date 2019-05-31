Man, 44, found dead in Maui’s Pools of Oheo

A 44-year-old man died Thursday evening in the Pools of Oheo, often referred to as Seven Sacred Pools, in the remote Kipahulu district of Haleakala National Park.

The man died shortly after sustaining injuries from jumping off a bridge into the pools about 45 feet below.

Three units from the Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety responded late Thursday to a report of an injured person in the pool, according to a news release from Haleakala National Park.

Responders recovered the man, who was submerged approximately 15 feet underwater, Maui officials said. Personnel rescued the man and carried him up a steep path to medics waiting nearby. The man was pronounced dead from his injuries.