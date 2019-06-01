41-year-old Waialua man dies following collision on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa

A 41-year-old Waialua man has died today following a motor-vehicle collision along Kamehameha Highway in the Wahiawa area.

The collision occurred on Kamehameha Highway just one mile south of J.P. Leong Highway.

At about 2 a.m. today, the male driver was traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway toward Haleiwa when for unknown reasons he veered off the roadway and collided into a guardrail, according to a police report. The man’s car came to halt perpendicular to the road, where it blocked the northbound and southbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway, the report said.

Honolulu police reopened the roads early this morning after closing Kamehameha Highway between Paala Ukua Pupukea Road and J.P. Leong Highway as a result of the collision, police said.

A 19-year-old Wahiawa man was driving southbound on Kamehameha toward Wahiawa when he broadsided the Waialua man, who was standing outside, along with his vehicle, according to the police report.

Honolulu paramedics treated the Waialua man who was struck, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report. The Waialua man was transported in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died.

EMS initially reported the other vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old female, but later said the woman was just the passenger. The female was treated and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, EMS said. The Wahiawa man did not require treatment, EMS said.

Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.