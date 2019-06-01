Football star Charles Araki dedicated life to University of Hawaii in athletics, other efforts

Charles Araki, who dedicated himself to the University of Hawaii for nearly a half-century in athletics, academics and fundraising, has died at age 85.

Araki came to UH from Maui in 1952 and quickly found his niche as a four-year letterman in football and track.

He played offensive and defensive tackle as a 5-foot 11-inch, 200-pounder for the legendary 1955 team that went to Lincoln, Neb., as a prohibitive underdog and upset the Cornhuskers 6-0. UH had lost 50-0 to Nebraska less than 10 months earlier at Honolulu Stadium.

“I did have expectations of winning, but it was intimidating,” Araki said in a 2009 interview. “We went in awed, the stadium so big compared to Honolulu Stadium. A sea of red in the stands. They were warming up goal post to goal post, (with) about 90 players. We had less than 30.”

Araki was an especially talented trap blocker who helped open the holes for Skippy Dyer, who held the school record for the longest touchdown run, 87 yards, for decades.

Araki captained the 1956 UH team and played in the Hula Bowl.

He was No. 69 on the Star-Bulletin’s “Centurions” Top 100 all-time list of UH football players celebrating the school’s 100th season of the sport in 2009.

Araki earned a degree in education in 1957 and, after adding two more degrees, taught at the school, retiring in 1998 as the interim dean of the College of Education. He was later recognized as a professor emeritus.

In retirement he served on the UH Athletic Advisory Board, the Letterwinners Club, ‘Ahahui Koa Anuenue boosters club and Sports Circle of Honor selection committee.

He was inducted into the Sports Circle of Honor in 1990, received the Kane Fernandez Community Service Award in 2003 and UH Distinguished Alumni Award in 2005.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Kano); sons Wade (Kristie) and Blake (Valerie); brother Mitchell (Claire); and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for June 18 at Hosoi Garden Mortuary, UH said.

Visitation is from 4:30 p.m. with services at 6 p.m.