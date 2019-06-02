Contractors find human remains during sewer dig

KAILUA-KONA >> Contractors digging new sewer lines for a Kailua-Kona neighborhood discovered human remains in a lava tube.

Hawaii County Environmental Management Director Bill Kucharski told West Hawaii Today archaeologists removed and relocated the remains. He said the burial council dealt with the situation.

Kucharski said the discovery shouldn’t affect the timeline or the cost of the project in Lono Kona, an area residents call “Hamburger Hill.”

He said the contractor, Nan Inc., switched to a different part of the project while the remains were taken care of. Cesspool waste was found in that lava tube and another one nearby.

Kona Councilwoman Rebecca Villegas said she’s been assured the remains were handled in a respectful manner.