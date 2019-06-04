Firefighters extinguish fire at Aiea home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a two-story home in Aiea Monday.

Five units with 18 firefighters responded to the blaze at a two-story home at 99-575 Kulawea St. shortly after 4:10 p.m.

When they arrived, they observed light smoke emanating from the rear of the residence, fire officials said.

A woman and her son were home at the time of the fire, according to Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant. Both safely escaped with their three dogs.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 4:30 p.m. and extinguished it at 5:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.