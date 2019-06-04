Motorists can now book license renewal appointments 6 months out

Oahu residents wishing to renew their driver license or state identification card can now book an appointment up to six months in advance under a policy shift by the city Department of Customer Services.

Since the appointment option was first offered in April 2018, motorists have been able to make appointments only up to three months out. The new time frame provides customers more appointment slots from which to choose.

While residents can still walk into one of the island’s 10 driver licensing centers without appointment if they wish to renew their licenses or state IDs, the city has been encouraging folks to book appointments to reduce long lines and save consumers time in the process.

A customer with an appointment can be done in approximately 20 minutes while a walk-in could take much longer, city officials said.

Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara said more than 70% of driver license and state ID transactions are being processed via appointments. “Our end goal is to make appointments the standard process for renewals, with limited walk-in service to accommodate emergencies and special conditions,” Kajiwara said in a release.

She added, “We needed to ensure that this system worked well before extending appointments too far in advance.”

About 400 appointment slots for renewal or replacement of a driver license or state ID are available daily across Oahu.

To make an appointment, go to AlohaQ.org. Customers are reminded to bring all required documents, including a completed application form, at the time of the appointments. For a list of documents, as well the locations and hours of driver licensing centers or satellite city halls, go to honolulu.gov/CSD.

The website will also show customers the next available appointment times at each location and allows them to choose from a menu of available times. The appointment system provides a confirmation number and ticket to a customer and will send a reminder 15 minutes before the appointment. Motorists are encouraged to cancel appointments they no longer need so others can use them.