 With Chara hurt, Bruins need help on D in Stanley Cup Game 5
  • Tuesday, June 4, 2019
  • 82°
Sports Breaking

With Chara hurt, Bruins need help on D in Stanley Cup Game 5

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 a.m.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), of Slovakia, is helped off the ice after getting hit in the face with the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues on Monday in St. Louis.

BEDFORD, Mass. >> Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno Chara will be checked out in Boston to see whether he will be able to play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chara took a deflected puck off his face in the second period of Game 4 on Monday night, which the St. Louis Blues won 4-2 to tie the series at two games apiece. He returned to the bench for the third period wearing a full face shield, but he did not play.

Cassidy said after the game that Chara wanted to play but doctors told him not to. Chara’s teammates say they’re not surprised that he wanted to get back on the ice.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Tampa Bay Rays draft ‘Iolani outfielder Shane Sasaki
Looking Back

Scroll Up