With Chara hurt, Bruins need help on D in Stanley Cup Game 5

BEDFORD, Mass. >> Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno Chara will be checked out in Boston to see whether he will be able to play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Chara took a deflected puck off his face in the second period of Game 4 on Monday night, which the St. Louis Blues won 4-2 to tie the series at two games apiece. He returned to the bench for the third period wearing a full face shield, but he did not play.
Cassidy said after the game that Chara wanted to play but doctors told him not to. Chara’s teammates say they’re not surprised that he wanted to get back on the ice.
Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.
