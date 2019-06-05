Swimmer in critical condition after rescue at Spitting Caves

A 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he ran into trouble at Spitting Caves in Portlock today.

Five units with 15 firefighters responded to a report of a swimmer in distress at the spot at about 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters found him beneath the surface of the water. Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said they brought him out of the ocean and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Emergency Medical Services responded and conducted lifesaving treatment on the swimmer.

This is the second time in four days that a person ran into trouble at the surf spot.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he ran into trouble in the same area. EMS said the man jumped into the ocean but was unable to make his way back out.

Ocean Safety personnel responded and rescued him. He was taken to the Maunalua Bay boat ramp where paramedics administered lifesaving treatment.