Vehicle accident closes H-2 northbound lanes

Police have closed the H-2 northbound after the H-1 interchange due to a motor vehicle accident.
Traffic has been re-routed to the H-1 westbound.
A 48-year-old man involved in a crash with a bus at the H-1/H-2 merge was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.
This story will be updated.
