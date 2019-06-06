 Vehicle accident closes H-2 northbound lanes
  • Thursday, June 6, 2019
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 p.m.

Police have closed the H-2 northbound after the H-1 interchange due to a motor vehicle accident.

Traffic has been re-routed to the H-1 westbound.

A 48-year-old man involved in a crash with a bus at the H-1/H-2 merge was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

This story will be updated.

