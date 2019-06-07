Kealoha trial could wrap up by end of month

Following a week-long recess starting Monday, the Kealoha corruption trial could wrap up by late June, attorneys for both sides told U.S. District Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright today.

At the end of today’s court proceedings, federal prosecutors told Seabright that they might be able to wrap up their case by the end of June 17 — the day the trial resumes, or by early June 18.

Seabright then surveyed the five attorneys defending former city deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, her husband — former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha — and retired HPD Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, Lt. Derek Wayne Hahn and officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen.

Without asking whether they intend to put their clients on the stand, Seabright asked for an estimate of much time they think they will need for their individual defenses.

Attorney Cynthia Kagiwada, who represents Katherine Kealoha, said she would need the most time, about two days to present her defense.

The total estimated time for all of the defense attorneys then added up to about a week.

The assistant U.S. Attorney Generals have taken 12 days so far presenting their case.

Much of today’s testimony focused on the purported notary public “Allison Lee Wong.”

The prosecution alleges that Wong is the creation of Katherine Kealoha who used the nonexistent notary to defraud and frame her uncle Gerard Puana.