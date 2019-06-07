Kona man arrested in stabbing of 2 men

Hawaii island detectives charged this afternoon a 39-year-old Kailua-Kona man suspected of stabbing two men late Thursday night. A woman at the scene was arrested on a bench warrant.

Police arrested Jared Dunn on suspicion of two counts of assault after a late night stabbing Thursday night at an Ahiilani Street address.

Police were called at 9;15 p.m. to that address and found the two victims with what appeared to be stab injuries to their head and face.

They were taken to the Kona Community Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, then released.

Police also arrested a 42-year-old Kailua-Kona woman at the scene on a $750 bench warrant.

Detectives charged Dunn with two counts of second-degree assault. He is being held at the Kona police cell block in lieu of $10,000 bail.