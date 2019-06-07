FedEx will stop air shipments of packages for Amazon

FedEx is dropping a contract for air shipment of packages for Amazon within the United States, reducing its ties with an online retail giant that is expanding its own delivery business.
FedEx said today that it will not renew the contract for domestic FedEx Express handling of Amazon shipments when the deal expires June 30.
Spokeswoman Katie Wassmer says the move will let FedEx focus on thousands of other retailers including Target, Walgreens and Walmart.
The move doesn’t affect FedEx ground shipments inside the U.S. for Amazon.
In a statement, Amazon says only that it respects FedEx’s decision and thanks the delivery company for serving Amazon customers over the years.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.