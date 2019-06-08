Five-0 Redux: Fans weigh in on top ‘Hawaii Five-0’ episodes from season 9







“Hawaii Five-0” fans are pretty particular about what they like and do not like about their favorite show. The same can be said about their picks for best of the season. There were several that fans loved, but three episodes clearly rose to the top. Two were not surprising, as they were fan favorites from the start, and the third was a popular choice as it was directed by series star, Alex O’Loughlin. Fans commented via Facebook and Twitter about why they loved the episodes and what made them worthy of the title “Best of Season Nine.”

BEST OF THE SEASON

Episode 10: “Pio ke Kukui, Po‘ele ka Hale” (“When the Light Goes Out, the House Is Dark”)

The episode that was a top favorite was also one of the most emotional episodes of the season, as Steve McGarrett (O’Loughlin) and Joe White (Terry O’Quinn) have to defend themselves against a team of hit men at Joe’s ranch in Montana. Joe sadly dies in McGarrett’s arms after being injured in the firefight. The dramatic scene at the end of the episode, as the two men watch a stunning Montana sunset and Joe tells McGarrett how proud he is of the man McG has become, is one of the most memorable moments of the series.

“This (episode) was action-packed but had the pathos and emotion that Alex does so well,” commented Jan McGee of Rochester, N.Y. Many fans chose this episode because of O’Loughlin and O’Quinn’s dramatic performance. Linda Stein, from Birdsboro, Pa., mentioned that “not only was it an episode packed with the kinds of action we expect, especially when SEALs are involved, (but it) had humor, poignancy and such heart-wrenching sadness. Alex and Terry really brought it and I still can’t watch that last scene without crying.”

Many fans chose this episode as their No. 1 choice including Nancy Robison of Bowie, Texas, who commented on Facebook, that the episode “was beautiful, touching, albeit a sad tribute to Joe who was an important chapter in Steve’s life. Both Alex and Terry gave Emmy-worthy performances.”

SECOND FAVORITE

Episode 7: “Pua aʻe la ka uwahi o ka moe” (“The smoke seen in the dream now rises”)

Fans had a lot to say about the groundbreaking 200th episode of the series. The episode was an interesting change of pace as the entire Five-0 team went back in time to play their own doppelgangers from the 1940s. Fans also loved seeing their favorite McGarrett and Danno (Scott Caan) moments, even as they played a different set of partners — O’Loughlin played his grandfather Steven McGarrett and Caan played HPD Detective Milton Cooper.

Many fans enjoyed the fact that O’Loughlin played an alternate version of his ancestor, who died on the USS Arizona in the attack on Pearl Harbor, but in the episode, McGarrett imagines his hero as an HPD detective who partners with Cooper.

Linda Stein commented perfectly about the imaginative twist: “I love anytime Steve gets to reconnect with his family, especially the grandfather he never knew. But to dream that he was his grandfather and works to solve his last case was fantastic.”

Kim Stavish from New Salem, Pa., also wrote about the feeling of ohana the episode established. “Steve was able to learn more about his grandfather (because) they are alike in many ways. Ohana is so important to Steve, so it’s always great to see him make a connection with his departed loved ones.”

Odete Iboud of Grenoble, France, commented that the level of writing in the episode “was very original and the script was very well written and filmed.” Susan Stiers of Fayetteville, Ark., also commented on the overall look of the episode, “it looked so darn good. Kudos to the crew for their hard work and attention to detail from costumes and set design to cinematography, all the music content and the outstanding direction. The cast looked like they were reveling in the experience. Everyone just exuded that time period, from the way they delivered their dialogue to the way they portrayed their characters. This episode was a true jewel!”

THIRD FAVORITE

Episode 17: “Eʻao luʻau a kualima” (“Offer young taro leaves to …”)

Fans choose this episode as one of the best, not only because it was directed by O’Loughlin, but also because of the powerhouse performance by newcomer Beulah Koale as Junior Reigns. Many fans mentioned both O’Loughlin’s directing as well as Koale’s acting. Karen Dritto, from Staten Island, N.Y., commented on Facebook how she “loved Alex’s directing (of the episode). That scene with Junior and the slo-mo bullet was just amazing. It really showcased Alex’s attention to detail.”

Most of the comments about this episode had to do with O’Loughlin’s directing. Jan McGee wrote that his “direction brought out the best in visuals, terrific action, as well as a bravo performance by Beulah Koale!” Kim Stavish also wrote on Facebook, that O’Loughlin “as the director really gave him a chance to shine. These past nine seasons have allowed us to see the many facets of Alex’s amazing talent.”

Mike Quigley from Vancouver, Canada, and The Hawaii Five-O Homepage compared the episode to the classic movie “Heat” via a message on Twitter. “The beginning of this (episode) owed a lot to them … with a well-planned bank robbery which has to be completed within a specific time frame and a loose cannon among the robbers who exceeds his assigned role. The robbery was well-paced and the structure of the show, jumping back and forth in time, was interesting.”

Wendie Burbridge writes the “Five-0 Redux” and “Magnum Reloaded” blogs for staradvertiser.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.