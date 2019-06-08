Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A Page A1 photo Friday showed the UH-West Oahu rail station, not the East Kapolei station as was reported in the caption.

>> Police are searching for three male suspects who committed a robbery May 2 at Kawananakoa Neighborhood Park. A story on Page B2 Thursday said the robbery occurred at Kawananakoa Middle School.