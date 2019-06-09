Pamela Young honored at regional Emmy Awards gala in San Francisco

Veteran local broadcaster Pamela Young was honored with a Governors’ Citation at the 48th Northern California Area Emmy Awards Gala in San Francisco.

In addition, Hawaii News Now won four Emmy Awards in the categories of News Programming and Craft Achievement.

The Emmy Awards are presented for outstanding achievement in television by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The San Francisco/Northern California chapter — which also includes Hawaii and Reno, Nev. — is one of 19 that award regional Emmy statues to media companies and individuals. All entries aired during 2018.

After nearly three decades at KITV, Young now works as a producer/reporter at KHON. She is a 12-time Emmy winner and producer/host of “Mixed Plate,” Hawaii’s longest-running news feature series.

Young received the Governors’ Citation for “outstanding and unique achievements or accomplishments by individuals, organizations, or companies which do not fall within the structure of the Chapter’s regular area awards,” according to a release.

Hawaii News Now received Emmy statuettes for both daytime and nighttime newscasts in a medium-sized market along with a special segment about last year’s Kilauea Volcano eruption. In addition, weather anchor Jennifer Robbins won an Emmy for “Mother Nature’s Fury: Water and Fire.”

