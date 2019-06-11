Child playing with lighter ignites apartment fire in Kalihi

A child playing with a lighter sparked a building fire this morning at the Kam IV Apartments in Kalihi, according to a Honolulu Fire Department spokesman.

Ten units with more than 30 firefighters responded to the blaze that started in an apartment within the complex’s unit G at 2338 Kalaunu St. at about 10:15 a.m.

HFD spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said a woman was asleep in the three-bedroom apartment when her daughter woke her up. The woman heard the smoke alarm going off and safely escaped the unit with her five children.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 10:30 a.m. and declared it extinguished at 10:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Seguirant said the fire started in a bedroom and was confined to the apartment. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

The American Red Cross is assisting affected residents.