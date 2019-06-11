Honolulu and Kahului reached record temperatures in June, beating records set in 1980s





More record high temperatures have been set in early June, including a record high of 92 degrees on June 10 in Honolulu that broke an old record set in 1982, according to weather officials.

Seven times between June 4 and 9, temperatures reached over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and either tied or surpassed previous records in Honolulu and Kahului, Maui.

The National Weather Service recorded a streak of high temperatures for Kahului, which on May 22 reached 96 degrees, a record high for the month.

In late May, temperatures in Kahului reached 95 degrees — two more times after that record high, beating previous records.

On Thursday and Friday, temperatures in Kahului once again reached 95 degrees, surpassing previous records of 91 set in 2007, and 90 set in 2008, respectively.

On Saturday, a record high of 90 was set in Honolulu, tying with the old record set in 1997. A high of 91 was set in Kahului, tying with the old record set in 1996. On Sunday, Kahului set a record, and Monday, Honolulu set a record, with highs of 92 degrees.

Highs today and over the next two days are expected to reach 90 degrees, with easterly trades over the isles.

NWS forecaster Peter Donaldson said the high temperatures are likely from higher than normal water temperatures combined with lighter trade winds.

He said the weather in June, so far, is typical, but slightly warmer than usual.

“Trades will be relatively light the rest of the week, a little bit lighter than usual,” said Donaldson. “Looks like trades may pick up over the weekend.”

Over the weekend, however, an area of tropical moisture is expected to move over the isles from the southwest, meaning an increase in humidity, particularly Saturday, said Donaldson.