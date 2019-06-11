Kauai police evacuate Koloa residents as brush fire continues

Kauai fire crews continue to battle the brush fire that broke out near Mahaulepu this afternoon.

No structures are threatened at this time; however, police are evacuating residents on Kipuka Street and Weliweli Tract in Koloa as a safety precaution, KPD spokeswoman Kim Tamaoka said tonight.

Police have also closed Ala Kinoiki Road from Poipu Road to Weliweli Road, and Old Mill Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.