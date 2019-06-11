Evacuation lifted for Koloa residents affected by Kauai brush fire

Kauai fire crews continue to battle the brush fire that broke out near Mahaulepu Tuesday afternoon.

No structures are threatened at this time; however, police earlier evacuated residents on Kipuka Street, including all connecting roads, Weliweli Tract, and the Poipu Kai condos in Koloa as a safety precaution, KPD spokeswoman Kim Tamaoka said tonight.

The evacuation was lifted at around 8:50 p.m.

Police have Ala Kinoiki Road from Poipu Road to Weliweli Road.